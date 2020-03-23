Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the city’s downtown core.

The fire broke out at a boarded up building on Wellington Street, near Spadina Avenue, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services says there were also reports of explosions at the site.

It does not appear anyone was inside the building at the time but crews said they have yet to conduct a search.

The bulk of the fire has been knocked down and firefighters are monitoring hotspots.