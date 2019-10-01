

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Thousands of people will be pulling an all-nighter Saturday to see the more than 80 contemporary art projects stationed in various parts of the Toronto this weekend during Nuit Blanche.

The annual art festival, which will kick off at 7 p.m. and wrap up at 7 a.m. Sunday, means there will be several road closures, but also extended subway hours throughout downtown Toronto and Scarborough.

A map of the installations, designed by more than 300 artists, can be found on the Nuit Blanche website.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Subway

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it will provide extended service through the wee hours of the morning for the festival.

Trains will run overnight on Line 1, Line 2 and Line 3.

Day passes purchased for use on Oct. 5 will be valid until 7 a.m. on Oct. 6. Access to Line 3 from Scarborough will be free during those same hours.

Event centres

If you end up lost, in need of a warm space, or if you’re looking for a printed map, you can stop by Nuit Blanche’s event centres in four locations.

Each of the centres will have food vendors, washrooms and first-aid services.

They centres can be found at Nathan Phillips Square, Yonge Dundas Square, Fort York Visitor Centre and at the Scarborough Civic Centre.

Driving

A number of partial and full road closures are also taking place in order to give pedestrians safe and easy access to the sites.

The following roads will be closed Saturday until noon Sunday:

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Adelaide Street West.

Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue.

Fort York Boulevard between Ianuzzi Street and Fleet Street.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Sunday these roads will be closed:

Bay Street between Richmond Street West and Queen Street West.

Dundas Square Street between Yonge Street and O'Keefe Lane.

Fort York Boulevard between Angelique Street and Fleet Street.

And from Friday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m. these roads face closures:

Borough Approach East between Borough Drive and Ellesmere Road.

Borough Drive between Brian Harrison Way and Town Centre Court.

Town Centre Court from south of the City of Toronto parking lot to Borough Drive.

A list of parking lots close to Nuit Blanche is available on the Green P’s website.