

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A copy of a classic novel written by Ernest Hemingway has been returned to a Toronto Public Library after 32 years, and with it the anonymous borrower wrote a letter of apology.

Librarian Sarah Walcz said that when a book is returned to Northern District Library, an automatic sorter sends them in the right direction. Walcz said she was surprised last week when one of the books didn’t register because the novel was checked out in an era before computers became a staple at the branch.

The long-overdue copy of Ernest Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” was checked out on January 6, 1987.

“I was surprised at the good shape it was in actually,” Walcz said. “The book is slightly older than me, by about six months.”

Inside the front cover book was a handwritten note apologizing for the mishap.

“I am a believer that it’s never too late, so I’m returning this book,” the letter read.

The borrower went on to say that they can’t imagine what the overdue fine would be for the 32-year-old return and promised to make amends.

“I am not a scoundrel, so I promise that I have or that I will make a gesture to the library.”

At the current Toronto Public Library overdue fine rate of 35 cents a day, the fine for the book would be more than $4,000. However, the library caps their fines at about $14.

Walcz said that she thinks the borrower still uses the branch, which is why they left the note anonymously.

“Judging by the note, they were pretty embarrassed,” she said. “It’s likely that they continue to use this branch and they just didn’t want their identity known.”

But even though the book has now been returned, Walcz said it won’t be going back on the shelves.

“We replace things as time goes by, as things go missing, if there’s demand for them, we do replace them” she said. “It might be a relic that we just hang on to in the staff room. I was actually thinking about reading it. I’ve actually never read Hemmingway.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Scott Lightfoot