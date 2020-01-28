TORONTO -- Staff at an elementary school in Ontario are under fire for installing a fake security camera that faced the urinals in the boys' washroom.

York Regional Police were called to St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Elementary School in Newmarket, Ont. on Jan. 27 after they were contacted by a concerned parent about a camera that students had noticed in the bathroom.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the York Catholic District School Board admitted the school installed the camera because they had been experiencing issues with the condition of the washroom.

"The school had been experiencing some inappropriate behaviours causing unsafe and unhygienic conditions in the boys' washrooms, and was concerned about student health, safety and wellbeing," the statement said.

"Staff at the school implemented a number of strategies to address the situation but were unsuccessful in changing student behaviour. As a last resort, school staff installed fake cameras (without recording capabilities) which have since been removed."

The YCDSB said using fake cameras is not acceptable and an internal investigation has since been launched into the matter.

"When this was brought to my attention late yesterday, I immediately instructed staff to conduct an internal investigation in order to ensure that nothing like this happens again," YCDSB's director of education Ab Falconi said in a statement.

"On behalf of the school and the Board of Trustees, I apologize to the students and parents at."

"Using fake cameras as a deterrent is not an acceptable solution and is not in keeping with our core values as a Board."

A parent, who didn’t want to named, told CTV News Toronto she's upset she first found out about the fake camera when her son complained about it at home.

She said she didn't believe her son when he told her there was a camera in the bathroom so she sent him to school with an iPhone to take a photo.

"I sent my kid to school with an iPhone and he went to the bathroom to take a photo," the parent said on Tuesday.

"When I saw the picture I was like 'Oh my god' I panicked and immediately contacted the principal."

She said the principal told her the camera was fake but she still contacted police.