Voting in the 2019 federal election has wrapped up in Toronto ridings Monday evening.

Here is a list of candidates CTV News has declared as winners:

Nathaniel Erksine-Smith (Incumbent)

Liberal –Beaches-East York

Yasmin Ratansi (Incumbent)

Liberal – Don Valley East

Han Dong (Incumbent)

Liberal – Don Vallet North

Rob Oliphant (Incumbent)

Liberal – Don Valley West

Yvan Baker (Incumbent)

Liberal – Etobicoke Centre

James Maloney (Incumbent)

Liberal – Etobicoke-Lakeshore

Kirsty Duncan (Incumbent)

Liberal – Etobicoke North

Judy Sgro (Incumbent)

Liberal – Humber River-Black Creek

Arif Virani (Incumbent)

Liberal – Parkdale-High Park

Jean Yip (Incumbent)

Liberal – Scarborough-Agincourt

Salma Zahid (Incumbent)

Liberal – Scarborough Centre

John McKay (Incumbent)

Liberal – Scarborough-Guildwood

Sean Chen (Incumbent)

Liberal – Scarborough North

Gary Anandasangaree (Incumbent)

Liberal – Scarborough-Rouge Park

Bill Blair (Incumbent)

Liberal – Scarborough Southwest

Adam Vaughan (Incumbent)

Liberal – Spadina-Fort York

Bill Morneau (Incumbent)

Liberal – Toronto Centre

Julie Dabrusin (Incumbent)

Liberal – Toronto-Danforth

Carolyn Bennett (Incumbent)

Liberal – Toronto-St. Paul's

Chrystia Freeland (Incumbent)

Liberal – University-Rosedale

Ali Ehsassi (Incumbent)

Liberal – Willowdale

Michael Levitt (Incumbent)

Liberal – York Centre

Ahmed Hussen (Incumbent)

Liberal – York South-Weston