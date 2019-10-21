Election Day results in Toronto
Signs point towards an advance voting poll location at the electoral district of Toronto Centre at Muriel Collins Housing Cooperative in Toronto on Friday Oct. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 10:26PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 11:21PM EDT
Voting in the 2019 federal election has wrapped up in Toronto ridings Monday evening.
Here is a list of candidates CTV News has declared as winners:
Nathaniel Erksine-Smith (Incumbent)
Liberal –Beaches-East York
Yasmin Ratansi (Incumbent)
Liberal – Don Valley East
Han Dong (Incumbent)
Liberal – Don Vallet North
Rob Oliphant (Incumbent)
Liberal – Don Valley West
Yvan Baker (Incumbent)
Liberal – Etobicoke Centre
James Maloney (Incumbent)
Liberal – Etobicoke-Lakeshore
Kirsty Duncan (Incumbent)
Liberal – Etobicoke North
Judy Sgro (Incumbent)
Liberal – Humber River-Black Creek
Arif Virani (Incumbent)
Liberal – Parkdale-High Park
Jean Yip (Incumbent)
Liberal – Scarborough-Agincourt
Salma Zahid (Incumbent)
Liberal – Scarborough Centre
John McKay (Incumbent)
Liberal – Scarborough-Guildwood
Sean Chen (Incumbent)
Liberal – Scarborough North
Gary Anandasangaree (Incumbent)
Liberal – Scarborough-Rouge Park
Bill Blair (Incumbent)
Liberal – Scarborough Southwest
Adam Vaughan (Incumbent)
Liberal – Spadina-Fort York
Bill Morneau (Incumbent)
Liberal – Toronto Centre
Julie Dabrusin (Incumbent)
Liberal – Toronto-Danforth
Carolyn Bennett (Incumbent)
Liberal – Toronto-St. Paul's
Chrystia Freeland (Incumbent)
Liberal – University-Rosedale
Ali Ehsassi (Incumbent)
Liberal – Willowdale
Michael Levitt (Incumbent)
Liberal – York Centre
Ahmed Hussen (Incumbent)
Liberal – York South-Weston