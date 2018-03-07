East-end stabbing leaves male with serious injuries: police
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:06PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 7:06PM EST
A male victim is suffering from serious injuries after a stabbing took place in the city’s east end on Wednesday evening.
The incident took place in the area of Secord Avenue and Dawes Road at around 5 p.m.
Police previously reported the incident as a shooting but later said the victim sustained stab wounds in the ordeal.
No information on any possible suspects has been released.