

Kayla Goodfield and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man is now facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville overnight Monday, allegedly killing a passenger.

Just after 3 a.m., police said they were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

Abdul Sumra, who works in the area, told reporters that a maid called police after she noticed a man creating a disturbance.

“She said she called police because the boy who was arrested was banging this fence over here and getting crazy and jumping and shouting,” Sumra said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they discovered that a vehicle entered the body of water after crashing through a metal barrier at the dead end of Maple Grove Drive.

“Our investigation led us to believe that there may have been another person associated or inside the vehicle,” Const. Ryan Anderson of Halton police told reporters. “Our search incident response team, marine unit and canine unit responded and we did locate a body approximately 600 metres west of the collision scene.”

Police said the deceased male who they located was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the collision. He has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, but his name is not being released as per his family’s wishes, police said Monday night.

Investigators said they do not believe there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

The severely damaged and water-logged car was lifted from the lake using a cable later Monday.

Aaron Dobbs of Welland has been charged with impaired driving causing death and refusing to provide a breath sample.