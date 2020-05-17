TORONTO -- In one of the Toronto’s most densely populated neighbourhoods, life is getting sweeter.

On Saturday, volunteers planted 37 fruit trees and shrubs around the residential towers in the community, everything from apple, cherry, plum and peach trees to Saskatoon berries, raspberries and strawberries.

“It feels great because it feels like no more coronavirus,” Faisal Mansoor, 12, told CTV News Toronto.

Teams were spilt into family groups and, for extra precaution, many wore masks.

It’s work that involves lifting heavy soil, then wheeling it to its specific location before putting the plant’s roots in the ground.

“This is the best activity. It’s exercise,” Mansoor’s father, Abdul Wakil Mansoor, said. “And then it’s fruit trees so there will be food, so a lot of benefits.”

Two organizations collaborated to make the fruit trees a reality after establishing a relationship through community gardens. They asked landlords to plant the fruit trees and they agreed.

“I feel proud. I feel really proud that I’m a part of it. I feel proud to be in this community, I feel proud to be on the team,” Michelle Delaney, a coordinator with Thorncliffe Park Urban Farmers and a resident in the area for 13 years, said.

Since the pandemic began, organizers say there have been some difficulties accessing fresh produce. Planting the trees help make supply more secure and brings happiness.

“This will be in their backyards. you can actually come down and enjoy being outside, picking some fruit and just be in these beautiful spaces,” Susan Wright, managing director at Summerlunch+, said.

Wright said about 30,000 people live in the area, and while there is green space, there aren’t many fruits trees.

She expects some of the trees to bears fruit this year and others for years to come.