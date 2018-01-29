

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in the downtown core.

The incident took place in the area of Yonge and Wellesley streets at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located a male victim suffering from a serious stab wound. Officers said he was being chased at the time of the incident.

The male victim was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.

Investigators said a suspect fled the scene following the incident but did not provide any description.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.