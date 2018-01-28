

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford says he is considering a run for the leadership of the Ontario PC Party.

Sources tell CP24 that Ford will be meeting with possible donors, staff, and supporters today and speaking to CP24 on Sunday, Ford said he could have an answer as early as Monday.

The news comes after Patrick Brown resigned as the party’s leader following sexual misconduct allegations, which Brown strongly denies.

Tory finance critic Vic Fedeli has been selected as interim leader, however, the party’s executive have voted to hold a leadership race and select the new head of the party sometime before March.

Other possible leadership candidates include Christine Elliot, who was the runner-up in the last leadership race, and Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Fedeli has also said he intends to run for permanent leadership.

This is not the first time Ford has considered running for the leadership. In 2014, Ford said that he was considering a run in the 2015 race but ultimately decided not to move forward as a candidate.

In a Forum Research poll released after Brown’s resignation, 12 per cent of respondents said they would put their support behind Christine Elliot, while 11 per cent said they would support Ford as the next leader of the party.

-With files from The Canadian Press