TORONTO -- Police have charged a doctor working out of York Region after he allegedly sexually assaulted two patients last month.

York Regional Police said they began an investigation in August after two victims, a 49-year-old and a 28-year-old woman, reported being sexually assaulted by their doctor during visits to a medical centre in Schomberg, Ont.

Investigators believe Dr. Wameed Ateyah, 49, of Richmond Hill practiced at the Schomberg Medical Centre as well as other clinics in southern Ontario.

Ateyah has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault as a result of the investigation.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police want to ensure that there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.