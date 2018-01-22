

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The trial for Dellen Millard, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 death of his father, will now begin in April, his lawyer confirmed Monday.

In an email sent to CP24 Monday, Ravin Pillay, a criminal lawyer representing Millard, said he requested that the trial, which was originally scheduled for March 20, begin on April 3.

Police reopened the investigation into the presumed suicide of his father, Wayne Millard, on Nov. 29, 2012.

Police subsequently ruled the death a homicide and Dellen Millard was charged in connection with his father’s murder in 2014.