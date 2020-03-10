TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will have defenceman Morgan Rielly back in their lineup tonight when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Rielly will return after missing 23 games with a broken foot.

Rielly had three goals and 24 assists in 46 games before suffering the injury in a Jan. 12 game against the Florida Panthers.

Rielly's return could provide a much-needed boost for the Leafs, who recently picked up just one point in a three-game road trip against San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim. The California teams occupy the bottom three positions in the Western Conference standings.

The Maple Leafs enter tonight's game just one point up on the Panthers for the third and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.