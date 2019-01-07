

CTV News Toronto





The first GO Train from Niagara Falls to Toronto pulled into Union Station this morning.

The train now leaves Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m. daily. It makes a stop in St. Catharines and Hamilton before rolling into Toronto.

The early-morning ride marked the beginning of regular weekday GO train service from Niagara Falls to Toronto and back daily.

“It’s a long trip, no doubt from Niagara Falls but there are quite a number of people we know who come in every day, every week day and really need some assistance with their trip,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said.

“This gives them one alternative, one option. It’s just one train but it’s just the beginning.”

In the evening, the same train will leave Union Station at 5:15 p.m. to West Harbour and then St. Catharines, with a last stop in Niagara Falls.

Aikins said Metrolinx hopes to have “incremental increases” to the route in the future.

“They’ve been asking for a very long time but there’s lots of infrastructure work that needs to be done in order to get regular weekday service,” she said.

“We don’t own that corridor, so it also requires an agreement with CN, but through really hard work our CEO has managed to get -- without extra infrastructure – at least one train to start to and from Niagara falls, so they don’t have to wait four years.”