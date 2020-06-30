Advertisement
Cyclist struck, seriously injured near High Park
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:47PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11:49PM EDT
A bike lies in the road at at Colborne Lodge Drive and The Queensway after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday June 30, 2020.
TORONTO -- A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near High Park on Tuesday night.
The man – believed to be in his 50s – was struck at Colborne Lodge Drive and The Queensway at around 9:15 p.m., Toronto police said.
He was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.