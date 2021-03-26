TORONTO -- A 38-year-old woman is in hospital after a hit-and-run in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say a female cyclist was riding her motor-assisted bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle from behind.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Police say she was wearing a helmet and had proper lights on her bicycle.

A four-door, white sedan was seen leaving the area, according to police.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front and right side.

There are road closures in the area as police investigate.