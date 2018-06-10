

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are searching for a male boater who fell off a vessel near Bluffers Park in Scarborough.

At around 9:40 p.m., the Toronto Police Marine Unit and Toronto Fire responded to the area after receiving a call saying one person had fallen out of a boat.

Crews are currently searching the waters of Lake Ontario in the area.

It’s not yet clear how the male fell out of the boat or whether he was wearing a floatation device.