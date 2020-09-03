TORONTO -- Staff at Markville Mall say the Winners store inside the Markham shopping centre has undergone a "deep clean" after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on the premises.

"The affected client acted quickly and responsibly by immediately contacting Cadillac Fairview and Public Health. The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by Public Health by arranging a deep-clean of the client space," a memo from the mall's manager read.

The space was cleaned on Tuesday morning along with other common areas of the mall.

"CF is undertaking extra cleaning of the ll elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex," the memo read.

"At this point in time Public Health has advised that no further action is required and the building can remain open for business."

The case comes as multiple other malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, and Sherway Gardens reported COVID-19 cases earlier this week.

A Foot Locker store at Yorkdale has been closed for several days due to multiple cases involving employees. A spokesperson for the location has said the store will not reopen until Sept. 8.

JOEY Restaurant at both Sherway and Yorkdale reported positive cases along with The Keg at Sherway Gardens.

The restaurants have all reopened following a deep clean of the spaces.

Toronto Public Health also confirmed on Tuesday that it worked with The Bay at Scarborough Town Centre to deal with a case at that store.