TORONTO -- Peel Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at a Brampton school following a confirmed case of the virus.

In a letter to staff and families on Sunday, Sharron Kuhl, the principal of Louise Arbour Secondary School, said someone at the school on Sept. 10 tested positive for the coronavirus.

She said the person contracted COVID-19 in the community and not at the school.

“I know this is hard to hear at the start of the school year. Like you, I had hoped this would never happen in our school community,” Kuhl said.

“Thankfully, the risk to others who were at the school on that day is low because of our physical distancing and mask rules.”

Kuhl noted that the school had already been cleaned on Sept. 10 and 11 as part of the regular cleaning protocol. An additional cleaning took place on Sunday.

It is not known who the person that tested positive is. Kuhl said the person’s identity could not be shared as it is protected under privacy legislation.

The school, which is located in the area of Father Tobin and Bramalea roads, will be open for students and staff on Monday.

“I know that news of COVID-19 can create feelings of anxiousness, so I wanted to make sure you had this information as soon as possible to help ease concerns,” she said.

High school students in Peel who opted for a mix of in-person and online classes attended orientation sessions last week.

Regular classes are set to begin on Monday.