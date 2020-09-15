TORONTO -- As select elementary students at Toronto schools return to the classroom today for the first time since March, an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the province has prompted some concerned parents to switch to virtual learning at the last minute, TDSB Chair Alexander Brown said Tuesday.

On Monday, the TDSB confirmed that thousands of elementary students made the switch from in-person learning to virtual instruction just days before classes were set to begin, forcing the school board to delay the start of online classes until Sept. 22.

"We have had to take the time to reorganize that and doing it quickly wouldn't be possible," Brown said.

The TDSB said an additional 200 teachers are needed to accommodate the increase in virtual enrolment.

Brown noted that 66,000 students were initially enrolled in virtual school, a number that has ballooned to more than 72,000 in a short period of time.

The shift comes as Ontario continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases in the province trend upward.

Ontario recorded 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 251 new cases today.

"As the numbers start to creep up, I guess we all start to worry more. I guess this is one of the reasons we saw a shift back to virtual. Maybe some parents were fearful and they want to wait and see where we are in a week or two and I get that," Brown said.

"As the numbers go up, this is where the province needs to step in and make sure that we can ensure that our schools remain safe."

Students have an opportunity to switch between virtual and in-person learning at three points throughout the school year.

TDSB students who have opted for in-person learning begin classes this week as part of the board's staggered start to the school year.

High schools students in the Greater Toronto Area will attend classes in-person on alternating days starting on Thursday.

Schools have put infection control protocols in place in an effort to curb the spread of the virus and teachers have done their best to space out desks, though many have said class sizes are still too large to properly distance students inside the classroom.

Students is every grade must wear masks in all indoor spaces.

Parents are urged to keep any ill students home from class and report positive cases within the household to their respective schools.

"In a very short period of time we've done a lot of work to get the schools ready," Brown said Tuesday. "We have to be ready today."