Collision in Ajax, Ont. leaves one person dead
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 12:23PM EST
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say that one person is dead following a collision in Ajax, Ont.
It happened in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Achilles Road, police said in a tweet published Thursday morning.
Police said that collision investigators are on the way to scene and that the north and southbound lanes on Harwood Avenue South are closed as a result.
People are asked to avoid the area during this time.
No information about the victim has been released by police.
A media officer is scheduled to provide more information at the scene shortly.