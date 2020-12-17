TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say that one person is dead following a collision in Ajax, Ont.

It happened in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Achilles Road, police said in a tweet published Thursday morning.

Police said that collision investigators are on the way to scene and that the north and southbound lanes on Harwood Avenue South are closed as a result.

People are asked to avoid the area during this time.

No information about the victim has been released by police.

A media officer is scheduled to provide more information at the scene shortly.