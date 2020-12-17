TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say that a 78-year-old man is dead following a collision in Ajax, Ont.

It happened in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Achilles Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Police said a westbound grey Chevrolet Cobalt was struck in the intersection by a northbound grey Jeep Rubicon.

Following the collision, the Chevrolet Cobalt struck a delivery van that was stopped on the west side of the intersection, police said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at the request of family, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.