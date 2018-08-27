

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto residents shouldn’t be fooled by Monday’s rain and cloud cover – Environment Canada says the city, as well as much of southern Ontario, is still under a heat warning.

“Hot temperatures were delayed in some places today due to extensive cloud cover and some shower activities,” a statement issued by the weather agency said. “It is still expected to be warm and very humid this evening ad tonight with lows in the low 20s.”

Residents can expect the temperature to reach 32 degrees on Tuesday, feeling like 42 degrees with humidity. The day will be sunny with very little cloud coverage.

Environment Canada says that the evening low of 24 degrees will not provide much relief from the heat.

Wednesday is also expected to be humid, with a high of 28, or high 30s with the humidex value.

A cold front is expected to move through the city late Wednesday, the weather agency says, “bringing an end to the warm and humid weather.” But with that cold front comes a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Until that cold front comes, Environment Canada is warning residents to check in on children, pregnant women, people with chronic illness and seniors. The agency also says that residents should drink plenty of water, “even before you feel thirsty” and to stay indoors if possible.