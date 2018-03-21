

Rachael D'Amore, CTV New Toronto





The Toronto man accused in the death of 22-year-old Tess Richey is now facing an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.

Toronto police elevated the charge on Wednesday, more than six weeks after the initial charge of second-degree murder was laid.

Richey’s mother found her daughter’s body outside a construction site in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood four days after she went missing following a night out at a bar with friends in November 2017.

Though police initially indicated that Richey’s death was not considered to be suspicious, an autopsy later revealed that she had died of “neck compression.”

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit took over the case in December and released images taken from a security camera of a suspect believed to be the last person to see Richey alive.

Previously, police said they believe Richey’s death was a crime of opportunity and that the suspect was on their radar early on in the investigation.

By February 4, a 21-year-old man was arrested at his west end Toronto home.

A suspect identified as Kalen Schlatter was charged with second-degree murder in Richey’s death. That charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Schlatter is due to make an appearance in a Toronto court on Thursday.