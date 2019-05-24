

Peter Leclair, CTV Toronto





You can take in a rodeo just 30 minutes east of Toronto.

For the first time ever, visitors to the 108th Brooklin Spring Fair will be able to get a first-hand look at bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

The RAM Touring rodeo makes its inaugural appearance Sunday with a full venue that starts at noon.

“That’s really exciting for us,” said Tracy Hanson, vice president of the Brooklin Spring Fair.

Bull riding in a rodeo has been called the most dangerous eight seconds in sports. It’s also attracted the attention of animal rights activists, but Hanson isn’t expecting any opposition at the fair.

"I believe we all need to be very aware of all opinions around the world," she said. "We are not anticipating of any protests; we are prepared."

The rodeo isn’t the only excitement expected at the fair.

"Certainly one of the most popular events is the Demolition Derby," Hanson told CTV News Toronto. "That seems to be what families look forward to every year."

But aside from broncs and cars, the overall message of the fair remains unchanged.

"Our mandate is education around agricultural and community spirit," said Hanson.

“There is an entire section called AGRI-LAND, which teaches and illustrates how important farming and agriculture is to our economy and our community,” she added.

Organizers expect 30,000 visitors to mosey on down to Brooklin to take in the sights and sounds of the fair, which runs from May 30 to June 2.

Tickets are $30 for weekend family pass, $12 for adults, seniors and students, and $5 for children 5-12. Kids under the age of two get in free.