

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man from Brampton has been pronounced dead after being severely beaten Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say this marks the eight homicide of 2018 and are asking witnesses to come forward.

On March 19, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road in Brampton. Police say the original report indicated two assailants were beating a man “using sticks”.

The victim was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, who is being identified as Paviter Singh Bassi, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning in the hospital.

Police believe the assailants left the scene in a vehicle and are urging anyone with dash-cam video or surveillance video to contact Peel Regional Police Homicide or the Missing Person’s Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205. Witnesses can also reach out to Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.