

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. inside a building located in the area of Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets, near Dundas Street East.

When investigators arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Toronto police’s homicide unit has been notified.