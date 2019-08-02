

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





The body of a 46-year-old missing Grimsby man has been located in Lake Ontario, Niagara Regional Police confirm.

Earlier this week, police announced that they were searching for David Martens, who was last seen on the afternoon of July 27 near the kayak rental area at Beacon Harbour in Jordan Station.

His 2014 silver Mazda 6 was later found in that area.

Niagara Regional Police’s underwater search and recovery unit, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, conducted a thorough search of the water in the area but Martens was not found.

On Aug. 1, police say a body was located in the area of Sandy Cove Drive in Lincoln.

A post-mortem was conducted and on Friday, police confirmed that the body found in the water was identified as Martens.

“The circumstances around Mr. Martens' death remain under investigation, however foul play is not suspected,” police said in a news release issued Friday. “The family and police would like to thank the community for assistance and support.”