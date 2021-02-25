TORONTO -- The body of a baby was found in the basement of a residence in downtown Hamilton, police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Hamilton police were called to an abandoned residence on Wellington Street North just after midnight on Wednesday.

An investigation began into an unconfirmed report regarding a baby being buried at a residence.

Two people were later taken into custody in relation to the investigation.

On Thursday afternoon, police said the body of the infant was discovered in the basement of the residence.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Police said the two people who were arrested are believed to be the baby’s parents.

They have been charged with criminal negligence causing death and indecency to the body.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.