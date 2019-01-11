

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have traded catcher Russell Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays acquired minor leaguers Andrew Sopko, a right-hander, and Ronny Brito, an infielder, in exchange for the 35-year-old from Chelsea, Que.

Martin was part of the Blue Jays team that went to back-to-back American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.

He batted .225 with 66 home runs and 211 runs batted in over four seasons in Toronto.

The Blue Jays are also sending cash to offset some of the US$20 million Martin is owed in the final season of his contract.

Martin returns to where he started his major-league career. He played with the Dodgers from 2006-10 and helped lead Los Angeles to three playoff appearances.

He signed with the New York Yankees as a free agent after the 2010 season and spent two seasons in the Bronx before playing two seasons with Pittsburgh.

Martin joined Toronto as a free agent before the 2015 season.

-- With files from The Associated Press