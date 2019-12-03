Bay Street reopens after falling ice closes portion of busy downtown street
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:50AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 2:03PM EST
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. (Adrien Veczan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- A portion of Bay Street has been reopened after falling ice forced authorities to close the busy downtown street on Tuesday morning.
Police said there were reports of ice falling from construction cranes, buildings and other tall structures around Bay Street.
Bay Street was currently closed in both directions from Wellington Street West to Harbour Street but reopened around 1 p.m.
"Drivers asked to be mentally prepared of the possibility and to pull to safety if struck," Toronto police said in a tweet earlier today.
Police have not reported any injuries.