TORONTO -- A portion of Bay Street has been reopened after falling ice forced authorities to close the busy downtown street on Tuesday morning.

Police said there were reports of ice falling from construction cranes, buildings and other tall structures around Bay Street.

Bay Street was currently closed in both directions from Wellington Street West to Harbour Street but reopened around 1 p.m.

"Drivers asked to be mentally prepared of the possibility and to pull to safety if struck," Toronto police said in a tweet earlier today.

PUBLIC ALERT

- Police responding to reports of ice falling from construction cranes, buildings & other tall structures.

- Drivers asked to be mentally prepared of the possibility, & to pull to safety if struck.

- Pedestrians asked to be aware, take @TorontoPATH if possible.

^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 3, 2019

Please stay clear of areas roped off for safety. No impacts to train or bus service https://t.co/FTGhB1AJff — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) December 3, 2019

Police have not reported any injuries.