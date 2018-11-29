Amanda Simard: A quick look at the rookie MPP who left the PC caucus
PC MPP Amanda Simard speaks out against the Ford government's French language service cuts.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 11:03AM EST
TORONTO -- Here is a look at Amanda Simard, who left the Progressive Conservative caucus on Thursday after speaking out against Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to eliminate the independent office of the French-language services commissioner and a planned French-language university.
Hometown:
The community of Embrun, in Russell, Ont.
Riding:
The mostly-Francophone Glengarry-Prescott-Russell
First elected:
2018
Political career:
Simard served as a city councillor in the community of Russell before joining the Tory roster under then-leader Patrick Brown. She holds a law degree from the University of Ottawa and previously worked on Parliament Hill as a policy adviser. On Thursday, she wrote a short letter to the Speaker of the legislature saying she was leaving the Tory caucus and would sit as an independent.
Why she's leaving caucus:
Simard has been vocal in her opposition to the changes to French-language services and has criticized what she called the government's "partial backtracking" on the issues after Ford announced late last week that he would create a commissioner position within the office of the provincial ombudsman, establish a Ministry of Francophone Affairs and hire a senior policy adviser on francophone affairs in the premier's office.
Quote:
"The government's proposals since this initial announcement amount to one step forward but three steps back. If we make this kind of concession, there will be nothing left in a few years," Simard said in French in the legislature on Wednesday.