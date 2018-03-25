Air Canada flight makes emergency landing after smoke in cockpit
An Air Canada Express flight sits on the tarmac at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. after making an emergency landing Sunday March 25, 2018. (@PatP_ /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 9:50PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 25, 2018 10:16PM EDT
An Air Canada flight from Toronto to Washington DC had to make an emergency landing after smoke was spotted in the plane’s cockpit.
The flight was operated by Sky Regional on behalf of Air Canada and left Pearson International Airport at 4:51 p.m.
At some point during the flight, pilots saw smoke in the cockpit and the plane made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport rather than at Reagan National Airport, as originally scheduled.
“All 63 passengers and 4 crew were unharmed after exiting the aircraft on the tarmac,” Sky Regional Spokesperson Naomi Strasser told CP24 in an email.
It’s not yet clear what caused the problem on the plane.
Air Canada is now assisting passengers in getting to their final destinations, Strasser said.
Plane had an emergency landing. Fire towards the front of the plane. Smoke smell. Thankfully the pilot landed us at another airport beautifully and no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/cjQgKurbrT— PatP (Sauce) (@PatP_) March 25, 2018