

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





About 2,500 Toronto Hydro customers remain without power following Friday’s wind storm, the utility confirmed Sunday.

As the storm made its way through the city on Friday afternoon, high winds uprooted trees and took down power lines.

During the storm, there were reports of wind gusts of up to 115 kilometres per hour in Toronto.

On Friday night, close to 70,000 customers were without power in the city but Toronto Hydro said Sunday that the power is back on for the majority of those impacted.

"We’ve made some progress since our last update and our current customer count is approximately 3,900. We’re in the stage of restoration that takes the longest. There are many individual or small pockets of customer outages. We continue to respond to downed trees and powerlines and are making repairs on a case-by-case basis," " Toronto Hydro said Sunday afternoon.

"We expect to have the majority of customers restored today, but some outages may linger into tomorrow, particularly for outages with damage to customer-owned equipment."

The utility company said at one point on Friday night, there were more than 900 individual outages.

“This really was an extraordinary event that we really haven’t seen since the 2013 ice storm,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Brian Buchan told CP24 on Saturday morning.

Hydro One said over the course of the storm, approximately 500,000 customers were without power.

There are about 107,000 Hydro One customers who are still in the dark.

The utility company said they hope to fully restore power to all customers by the end of the day.