$200K in drugs seized following search warrant in Oshawa, police say
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/DurhamRegionalPolice)
TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say they’ve seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and cash at a residence in Oshawa.
In a news release, police said investigators executed a search warrant at a home on SteepleChase Street on Feb. 19 with the assistance of a tactical support unit.
Once inside the residence, police allege they found approximately $50,000 in cash and $200,000 in drugs, including cocaine, crystal meth and oxycodone.
As a result, Ahmad Fazel, 23, Morgan McTavish, 19, and Tanya Smiles, 43, are facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.
Fazel is also charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
All suspects are listed as residents of SteepleChase Street, according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.