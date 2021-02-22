TORONTO -- Police in Durham Region say they’ve seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs and cash at a residence in Oshawa.

In a news release, police said investigators executed a search warrant at a home on SteepleChase Street on Feb. 19 with the assistance of a tactical support unit.

Once inside the residence, police allege they found approximately $50,000 in cash and $200,000 in drugs, including cocaine, crystal meth and oxycodone.

As a result, Ahmad Fazel, 23, Morgan McTavish, 19, and Tanya Smiles, 43, are facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Fazel is also charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

All suspects are listed as residents of SteepleChase Street, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.