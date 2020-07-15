TORONTO -- A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot inside a Hamilton, Ont. home overnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a residence located on St. Matthews Avenue near Barton Street East at around 4 a.m. for a reported shooting.

“Upon arrival, a female youth was found inside the residence suffering injuries from a gunshot,” Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters outside of the home on Wednesday afternoon.

“Police were first on scene and provided immediate medical care, life-saving efforts in an attempt to save her life. Paramedics were not far behind.”

Once paramedics arrived on scene, Bereziuk said the girl was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital in life-threatening condition. She was pronounced dead at around 9:30 a.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released by officials at the request of the family, was a student of the Catholic school board in the city.

“At this point, I can tell you that the family is extremely distraught, they’re hysterical, you can imagine getting this information. They have asked that I do not release the name of their daughter. I will be following their wishes,” Bereziuk said.

The detective added that the victim lived with her mother in a different area of the city.

“As far as the relationship to who was in the house (where the shooting took place), I will not be getting into that at this point in time,” he said. “But, she did know one of the occupants of the residence.”

According to police, there may have been up to five people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“What transpired in the house and how she came to be shot, we don’t know,” Bereziuk said. “That is something we are actively pursuing at the moment to try to figure out what the motive, if there is a motive, was.”

Two male persons of interest sought by police

Investigators said they are looking for two male persons of interest in connection with this case.

It is believed, Bereziuk said, that the two males fled the home through the back before heading through an alleyway in an unknown direction.

“Right now we are seeking two white males in their early 20s,” he said. “There is no clothing description. One male is described as having shorter brown hair or possibly a buzz cut. The other male has a little longer brown hair.”

“We have spoken to witnesses who have been cooperative. We are seeking to speak to anybody else who may have been in the area at the time in an effort to assist us.”

Hamilton Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old female after she was shot early this morning in #HamOnt. Police are searching for two male persons of interest who were last seen exiting the rear of the residence down an alleyway. Read more: https://t.co/2ZWe4qE0lI — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2020

No weapon has been recovered by officers thus far. Police said they are also applying for search authority to enter the residence.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-546-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).