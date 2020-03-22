TORONTO -- At least thirteen health-care workers in Toronto have tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials confirmed Sunday evening.

Dr. Michael Finkelstein, the city’s associate medical officer of health, told CTV News Toronto that the individuals worked in hospital, community healthcare, and long-term care.

"It is important to note that as the situation evolves, it is expected that this number will continue to change daily,” Finkelstein said in a statement.

He said the public needs to adhere to public health's advice of limiting social interactions as much as possible to protect essential city services.

Finkelstein said healthcare workers should also track how they feel closely and identify themselves to their manager if they feel unwell.

Public health authorities also reported Toronto's first COVID-19-related death Sunday afternoon.