

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Toronto police officers searched a York University building for the sixth time in recent weeks after threats were reportedly drawn on a campus bathroom wall.

According to Const. Victor Kwong, the alleged threat was written inside a men’s washroom in York Hall on the university’s Glendon campus.

The threat was ultimately deemed unfounded and the building was cleared by police late Tuesday afternoon.

Kwong said the notes are believed to be anti-Semitic in nature.

This is the sixth incident of threats written in washrooms on York U’s Glendon campus since March 8.

Four of the threats were connected to racist graffiti written in the same men’s washroom, while the remaining two were located on two different men’s rooms on another floor.

Kwong said officers are working with the university to determine who is behind the threats. He encourages anyone who spots anything they believe to be suspicious to contact authorities immediately.