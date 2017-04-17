

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A man working at a construction site in Scarborough had to be rescued by firefighters Monday morning after he fell into a trench and seriously injured his foot.

According to police, the man slipped and fell into a trench near a construction site on Kirkdene Drive, in the West Rouge neighbourhood, shortly before 9 a.m.

Toronto Fire said crews were able to rescue the man from inside the trench, which is believed to be 10-feet deep, a short time later.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital with a serious foot injury.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.