

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Woodbridge is being remembered by her former employer for her enthusiasm and “vibrant personality.”

Mila Barberi was killed on Tuesday after gunfire erupted in the parking lot outside of a commercial building on Caster Avenue, near Highway 7 and Weston Road. Police believe a suspect approached the vehicle Barberi was sitting in with a man and opened fire.

She was initially listed as unresponsive when she was rushed to hospital though later died of her injuries.

A second victim, a 40-year-old Vaughan man, sustained minor injuries in the shooting and has since been released from hospital.

Police told CP24 that the two victims were known to one another but would not elaborate any further on their relationship.

CTV News Toronto has learned that Barberi previously worked at Kingsdale Animal Hospital in King City back in 2015. More recently, she was a veterinarian assistant at Napa Valley Animal Hospital in Woodbridge.

In a statement, Kingsdale veterinarian Dr. Ashley Boultbee said Mila had “a passion for animals and was well liked by the staff and clients.”

Dr. Sarah Karmer, another veterinarian at Kingsdale, expressed similar sentiments in the statement.

“Mila was always a pleasure to work with. Her warm smile, compassionate nature and enthusiasm will be truly missed,” Dr. Kramer told CTV News Toronto.

“Mila genuinely cared for everyone around her. Her love for animals was outstanding. She would do everything she could to make sure the animals around her were happy, healthy, and well cared for.”

York Regional Police say the shooter fled the area westbound on Caster Avenue in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee.

"We are looking for anyone with information on that vehicle," Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24 at the scene Wednesday.

The male suspect has been described by investigators as approximately six-foot-two and 250 pounds. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and his face was covered at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have not commented on a motive but say they don't believe this was a random shooting.

Nicolle said investigators are searching for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting.

Forensic investigators were on scene Wednesday afternoon using metal detectors to search the area for any evidence. The BMW was later removed from the parking lot for further examination.

Nicolle added that police are looking for any drivers with dash cam footage who were in the area between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact York Regional Police's homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.