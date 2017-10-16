

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The woman charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 63-year-old pedestrian in North York has been released on bail.

Twenty-eight-year-old Erin Wright was arrested Saturday following a 10-day investigation into the hit-and-run death of Debbie Graves.

Graves was walking on the north side of York Mills Road, just west of Don Mills Road, at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

Wright allegedly fled the area in a Nissan Rouge and later brought the vehicle in to an auto repair shop in East York.

Police located the vehicle at the shop on Oct. 11 and named Wright as a “person of interest,” but said she was not cooperating with the investigation.

They did not lay charges until her arrest on Saturday.

Wright has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, obstruction of police and impaired driving causing death.

She made a second court appearance Monday morning where she was ultimately released on bail. She is due back in court on Nov. 23.

According to police, Graves was visiting Toronto from Riverview, New Brunswick for work.

She and a coworker had just finished eating dinner at a nearby restaurant and were headed back to their hotel when the crash occurred.

The co-worker told police that Graves had just acknowledged the recent rash of pedestrian collisions in the city before making a point of waiting for the crosswalk countdown timer to indicate it was safe to walk.

In her obituary, family described Graves as a “very creative” woman who “loved gardening, sewing, and completing ‘projects.’”

“Above all she was a devoted wife and mother,” her obituary reads. “She was at her happiest during time spent with her family.”