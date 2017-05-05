

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on a TTC subway train while heading towards Finch Station last month.

The woman told police she was riding Line 1 on Apr. 5 at around 1:30 a.m.

While on the train, a man came and sat beside her and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Upon arrival at Finch Station, the man got off the train. He was last seen walking away from the station.

The suspect is described as approximately five-foot-three with an average build and short black hair. Investigators believe he is between 20 and 30 years of age.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing black jeans, a grey shirt with a black puffy jacket on top and black running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.