

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The GTA is bracing for the first significant snowfall of the season – one that’s set to start in time for the evening commute.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday warning of “widespread snowfall” that will cover most of southern Ontario, including the General Toronto Area.

The cold front is expected to bring five to 10 centimetres of snow along with it but some areas may see as much as 15 centimetres of snow.

The heaviest dumping of snow may plague the evening commute home as Environment Canada expects the dusting to start around 2 p.m. and taper off by Tuesday morning.

“An Alberta Clipper low pressure area will sail across southern Ontario tonight into Tuesday,” the statement reads. “Poor winter driving conditions are likely (and) untreated roads may become snow covered as slippery.”

Toronto will see a high of -2 C today with a wind chill making it feel more like -11.

The rest of the week is likely to stay below the freezing mark as well with a high of -4 C on Tuesday and -6 C on Wednesday. By Thursday, the temperature is forecasted to drop to -9 C.

More snow is likely throughout the week too, with a chance of flurries on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The City of Toronto’s transportation services department has already salted priority bike lanes in anticipation of the evening snow. A coating of salt brine was applied to Toronto’s hills and bridges on Sunday night.

Approximately 200 salt trucks and 600 plows are ready to hit the roads when the snow start to fall.

“When you see the salters out there or the plows, give them space so they can actually do their work,” Kyp Perikleous, the city’s director of transportation services, told CP24 on Sunday.

“Plan ahead of time – it is going to be a slower commute. Hopefully the roads will be nice and clear by that time, but give yourself extra time.”