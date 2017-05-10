

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The first day of random drug and alcohol testing at the TTC resulted in one employee being suspended with pay after they were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

TTC Spokesperson Brad Ross has told NewsTalk 1010 that the positive test occurred on Monday, which was first day of random testing at the commission.

Ross said that the employee is not a driver but is one of 10,000 workers with a “safety sensitive” position.

The list of employees deemed to have safety sensitive positions, includes maintenance workers, supervisors and executives.

Ross told NewsTalk 1010 that it is “disappointing” to see an employee fail an alcohol test but he said that the incident underscores the need for random testing.

The TTC was cleared to conduct random testing in April after an Ontario Superior Court ruled that there is a “demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC” and that the commission is therefor within its rights to require its employees to submit to random testing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Morton confirmed that the TTC notified his union about the test result but declined further comment.

“Our union will provide whatever support is needed to ensure a fair process for the individual involved,” he said.

The TTC has said that about 20 per cent of its workforce will be submitted to random drug and alcohol testing each year.