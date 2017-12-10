

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The GTA will see its first bout of winter weather on Sunday night and Monday morning.

A special weather statement is in effect for the city of Toronto, as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham.

Environment Canada said brief, heavy snow is possible late Sunday and more snowfall is expected on Monday.

“An Arctic cold front will cross Southern Ontario late this afternoon into this evening. It will likely be accompanied by a brief burst of heavier snow with reduced visibilities affecting travel,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“A coating of a couple of centimetres in a short timeframe is possible in some areas.”

On Monday, five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected but higher amounts could be possible in some areas.

The GTA is not likely to see any snowfall warnings, Environment Canada added.

“The snow will begin during the day on Monday and taper off later Monday night,” the advisory concluded.

A high of -1 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday and a high of -3 C is expected on Monday.