

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Hydro confirms that power has been restored to about 97 per cent of customers impacted by Sunday’s outage.

At the height of the outage, about 25,000 customers were without electricity in areas across Toronto.

“Crews have been working overnight,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Mallory Cunnington told CP24 Monday morning.

“There is pockets of outages throughout the city and so we are at the point now with our restoration efforts where it could be a couple of customers out in a small pocket on some local streets and things like that and so our crews are working all day today to restore power and we will do so until all power is restored.”

Cunnington estimated that there are about 650 customers who are still in the dark this morning.

“We are hoping that most customers will see restoration into the morning. There will be a few outages that will last into the evening. Unfortunately they are one-off small situations. Customers will be notified if they are one of those customers,” she added.

“Some of the repairs were very complicated. We’ve seen a lot of downed wires. We’ve seen a lot of trees coming down onto power lines.”

Other utilities in the GTA also reported a number of outages on Sunday.

Approximately 34,000 customers in Vaughan were without power on Sunday night but PowerStream later confirmed that hydro had been restored to most of those customers.