

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Less than a week after undergoing a kidney transplant, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he and his wife are taking their recovery “day by day.”

In a statement Friday, Saunders said the surgery took place on Monday, as scheduled.

“On behalf of my wife Stacey and I, I would like to offer our gratitude for the well wishes, prayers and messages of support we have received over the last several days,” the statement reads.

“Thank you, especially, to those who have shared their own transplant story with us. Your encouraging words have meant a lot as we take this journey together.”

Saunders revealed exclusively to CTV News Toronto last week that he has been undergoing daily at-home dialysis for more than 15 months after his sole kidney failed.

His wife, Stacey, offered to donate her kidney after she proved to be a match.

“My wife, who is always one step in front of me, said ‘Nobody goes to do anything without me first.’ She took it upon herself to do the test and it was a match,” he said prior to the surgery.

“If I was going to have someone else’s organ, why not let it be from the person you love?”

The couple thanked the public for respecting their privacy while they focus on their health.

They also asked anyone considering sending gifts and flowers to donate to one of their favourite charities instead. Those charities include the United Way, Victim Services Toronto, the Special Olympics Toronto, the Children’s Breakfast Club, the Covenant House and The Good Neighbours’ Club.

Saunders has not said outright when he expects to be back to work, but acknowledged that he’s confident in the team who will be overseeing things while he’s away.

Recovery from kidney transplant surgery typically takes between six to eight weeks.

Earlier this week, Toronto Police Deputy Chief Jim Ramer was named Acting Chief of the force while Saunders recovers.

“I have an amazing command at work. The city is going to be just as safe as it ever was, if not even safer,” he said last week.

“The new command added to the mix are brilliant alphas, for lack of a better term, they’ll be getting the job done and I’m excited that I can step back a little bit knowing the city will still be the safest city in North America.”