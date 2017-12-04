

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a second suspect in connection with the murder of a teenager who was shot while trying to break up a fight.

The warrant was issued after police also laid charges against another 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi was near Main Street East and Wentworth Street South at around 9 p.m. on Saturday when he spotted two males confronting another male and tried to intervene.

Hamilton police say Al-Hasnawi was shot by a suspect after he got involved.

Paramedics later transported him to hospital but he did not survive.

On Monday, investigators said they had apprehended one of two suspects sought in connection with the Brock University student’s death.

That suspect, identified as 20-year-old James Anthony Robert, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

He is due to appear on the charges in a Hamilton courtroom this afternoon.

On Monday evening Hamilton police issued a warrant for 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King. He is wanted for second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking the public not to approach him and call 911 if he’s spotted.

Police describe him as a white man in his 20s with a medium to darker complexion, a medium build and black hair. He had long hair that was tied in a ponytail and then wrapped up at the top of his head. They say he was last seen wearing a hood, jeans and a backpack.

"The Brock community is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleague Yousif Al-Hasnawi. Our deepest sympathies go to his family,” Brock University President Gervan Fearon wrote in a statement.

“The University continues to seek further information about the circumstances of this tragedy, and is reaching out to support Yousif’s family.”

Some people at the scene reportedly complained about the time it took paramedics to respond to the incident. As a result, Deputy Chief of Hamilton Paramedic Service Russell Crocker confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they’ve launched an investigation into the handling of Al-Hasnawi’s death.

“Hamilton Paramedic Service (HPS) is committed to a high standard of care for all of its residents. As a result of information we have received, HPS has notified the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care Investigations Branch and we have initiated an investigation,” Crocker wrote in the statement on Monday.

“HPS will ensure that our process is thorough and that all facts are obtained and examined in regards to the event this past weekend. As we are in the early stages of the investigation, we are unable to provide any additional details at this time. Hamilton Paramedic Service sends its deepest condolences to the family of Yosif Al-Hasnawi during this difficult time.”