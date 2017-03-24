

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating a shooting and collision in North York Friday afternoon that sent one person to hospital.

At least one gunshot was fired in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday.

But when officers arrived on scene the found a collision instead, with a pedestrian pinned underneath a vehicle.

The victim was extricated and rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, investigators at the scene found “evidence that is consistent with a firearm discharge,” but police have not said if the pedestrian collision is connected to the shooting.

A portion of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West were closed following the incident, however they have since reopened.