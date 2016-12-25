

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





The victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto has been identified by police as a 48-year-old man.

Police discovered Michael Jacobson with trauma to his chest in the hallway of a building at Sherbourne and Dundas streets at 2:20 p.m., after reports of a stabbing on Saturday.

Jacobson was taken to hospital via emergency run, investigators said, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they want to speak to anyone who had contact with him after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7400.